King Felipe left ‘destroyed’ after Queen Letizia ‘cheated’ on him, new tell-all book claims

A new bombshell book has claimed that King Felipe of Spain was left “crushed and destroyed” by his wife's infidelity. The Spanish Royal Family was left shocked by Jaime Peñafiel's allegations. In his latest book titled Letizia’s Silences, released Wednesday, the 91-year-old journalist claimed that the King knew that Queen Letizia was cheating on him during a trip to New York in 2011. King Felipe of Spain was left 'destroyed' by his wife Queen Letizia's alleged 'infidelity', royal author claims(AFP)

Bombshell new book claims Queen of Spain cheated on the King

Peñafiel alleged that the King was aware that his wife was “cheating on him in real time” as his bodyguards were obligated to notify him about the Queen's whereabouts. The royal author noted that she was accompanied by her rumoured “lover” Jaime del Burgo during her overseas travel. The 51-year-old reportedly dated him before meeting King Felipe in 2002.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“That day [in New York], she was accompanied by her faithful escorts, who, without a doubt, any, they would pass a report to the Ministry of the Interior or [the Palace of] Zarzuela,” Peñafiel wrote in his book, per Daily Mail. The royal author added that the Spanish monarch was “plunged into hell” by his wife's alleged “betrayal” and “wants to get out.”

Queen Letizia's rumoured “lover,” who is the son of former politician Jamie Ignacio del Burgo, was married to her sister Telma from 2012 to 2014. The 54-year-old entrepreneur is currently based in the UK. The outlet adds that del Burgo contributed to Peñafiel's scathing tell-all book. He further alleged in the book that “everything in Letizia’s world has been broken” due to her “deceit, adultery and betrayals.”

The reporter, who has been covering the Spanish royals for decades, also criticized the Spanish Queen's character, calling her “cold, indestructible, and determined.” Peñafiel alleged that she often “resorts to silence as a way of controlling and punishing other people.”