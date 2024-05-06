King Charles marks one year on throne with special appeal to his fans, netizens say ‘God Save the King’

On April 6, 2023, King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey following death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. It's been an year since the world witnessed his grand Coronation ceremony. Taking to their official handle, the Royal Family tweeted: 'Today celebrates the first anniversary of The King and Queen's Coronation in Westminster Abbey."(Getty Image)

In order to mark the monarch's first anniversary of his Coronation, Royal Family on Monday urged their fans and supporters to share their favourite memories of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's. The event comes following a challenging year for the King that included his cancer diagnosis and ongoing difficulties with his estranged son Prince Harry.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While no official events were planned to mark the milestone, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired-gun salute, followed by 62 volleys fired from another central London location.

As his ascension is so closely linked to Queen Elizabeth II's death, Charles is considered to wish to observe the occasion 'in his mother's mould' with little fanfare.

Taking to their official handle, the Royal Family tweeted: 'Today celebrates the first anniversary of The King and Queen's Coronation in Westminster Abbey."

“As well as the service itself, the Coronation Weekend saw a carriage procession through central London, a fly-past, a Royal Salute by 4,000 troops in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle and a UK-wide volunteering initiative. What's your favourite memory of the weekend?”

The video that accompanied the tweet included clips of highlights like as the carriage parade, concert, and meeting of King Charles with his royal fans.

In another tweet, the Royal family shared the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage's coronation experience, which was detailed in a poem written by him ‘An Unexpected Guest’.

Last year, Prince Harry, King's estranged son and the Duke of Sussex, also attended the historic occasion despite his tensed relationship with father and brother Prince William.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury praised Charles for his 'sense of responsibility' in returning to public events after being diagnosed with cancer.

Also Read: Prince Archie turns 5: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed again as Royal family remains 'silent'

Justin Welby issues statement

Justin Welby, a Member of the United Kingdom's House of Lords, said in a statement that King's crowning was a 'privilege of a lifetime', and he also praised the monarch's "openness in sharing his condition"- a "characteristic of his willingness to help and support others".

“The past year has presented the King with some great personal challenges. But I have been struck by his continued sense of duty, having recently returned to royal engagements following treatment,” he stated.

“His openness in sharing his condition has been characteristic of his willingness to help and support others. I continue to pray for King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Royal Family. May God guide, comfort and strengthen them in their service to us all,” the statement added.

Netizens extended wishes to King Charles: "God Save the King'

Meanwhile, ‘God Save the King’ started trending on X, with one user, writing, “I still cannot believe it’s been a year! I still go back and watch the ceremony as it was so beautiful.”

"God Save the King" or "God Save the Queen"is the UK's national anthem and the royal anthem of each of the British Crown Dependencies.

“One year already... Time goes too quickly,” another user said.

“It was truly a most excellent weekend here in The Capital and all around the World, your Majesty. What a splendid Coronation celebration! Godspeed, Sir and Long Live our Noble King and Queen,” one more chimed on King Charles' post.