Radhika Gupta ‘steals’ her mom’s 25-year-old saree for award ceremony: ‘The woman who has been…’

Draping yourself in the elegant folds of your mother’s saree often comes with a heartwarming feeling. Radhika Gupta gave a glimpse of how it was for her when she ditched “gowns” to wear her mom’s old saree for an event. She also added a few words about her mother’s influence on her life. The image shows Radhika Gupta wearing her mom's 25-year-old saree for an event. (X/@iRadhikaGupta)

“Influence matters when you use it the right way, and I hope I am able to do that. Thanks GQ India for naming me amongst the 35 Most Influential Young Indians,” Radhika Gupta wrote.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Incidentally I ditched the gowns and stylists and stole a 25 year old saree from my mom, the woman who has been the force behind a lot of things in my life, certainly my love for sarees. It was a different choice and felt very right,” she added. The entrepreneur wrapped up her post with a picture of her receiving the award.

Take a look at this post by Radhika Gupta:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 7,900 views. The tweet has further accumulated close to 200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

What did X users say about Radhika Gupta’s post?

“Always a star, congratulations,” wrote an X user.

“Very happy to see that your favourite people received recognition,” posted another.

“Yes. You are always an inspiration to me. Many congratulations,” shared a third.

“Nothing better to grace the occasion! Congrats,” expressed a fourth.

“Ma'am, you are a shining example for young students and entrepreneurs,” commented a fifth.

Radhika Gupta is the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. She also appeared as a judge in Shark Tank Season 3. The entrepreneur often takes to X to share tips with her followers on better management of finances.

What are your thoughts on this saree-related post shared by Radhika Gupta?