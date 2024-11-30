Menu Explore
Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal arrive for Dua Lipa Mumbai concert in high-security fleet

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 30, 2024 09:58 PM IST

Zomato Feeding India Concert: While Radhika Merchant is married to Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani.

Radhika Merchant and Anand Piramal are among the VIP guests who attended the Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The daughter-in-law and son-in-law of billionaire power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani were spotted entering the venue in separate cars, accompanied by a fleet of security vehicles.

Radhika Mechant married Anant Ambani in July. (Instagram/loveleen_makeupandhair)
Radhika Mechant married Anant Ambani in July. (Instagram/loveleen_makeupandhair)

While Merchant is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani, the daughter of the senior Ambanis.

Radhika Merchant and Anand Piramal were spotted arriving in separate cars, accompanied by a fleet of security cars.

(Also Read: Radhika Merchant changes name to Radhika Ambani, opens up about work in first interview after marriage)

Watch the video of Radhika Merchant arriving for the concert:

Dua Lipa is headlining the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert. The concert also features artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others. The concert is being held at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC).

The Grammy-winning singer arrived in the city on Thursday. The same night, she was spotted dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The couple visited Veronica's, a restaurant in Bandra.

“One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people,” she told Variety.

Lipa, 29, was on a vacation with her family in India last December, when they visited Delhi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Her last performance in India was in 2019.

When Deepinder Goyal slammed freeloaders seeking Dua Lipa concert tickets

In August this year, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had slammed people texting him with requests for the Zomato Feeding India Concert. The high-profile entrepreneur urged people to buy tickets instead of expecting a free entry.

"No special favours - even for me. I just paid for my tickets on the @zomato app for the Feeding India concert. Please buy yours too and support the cause," Goyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
