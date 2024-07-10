Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, Anjali Merchant join ladies for vibrant garba ahead of wedding. Watch

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant and elder sister Anjali joined other women for a round of garba on Tuesday evening at Antilia, the palatial bungalow of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and family, days before she marries Anant Ambani. Radhika Merchant and Anjali Merchant at Antilia, the Ambani resident in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, is set to tie the knot with Merchant on Friday.

Gujarati singer Kinjal Dave shared snippets from the mosalu ceremony held for which she performed for the guests.

“Performed last night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mosalu and rass garba function. Thank you so much Merchants and Ambanis for having us. You guys are pride and heart of Gujjus,” she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of her with Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Friday's wedding will be the culmination of lavish celebrations throughout the year. The Ambanis as well as Shaila and Viren Merchant, parents of the bride-to-be, have been hosting a string of functions in Mumbai for the past few days in the run-up to the big day.

Friday's wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will feature traditional Hindu rituals and the reception will be held over two days. On Monday, there will be a "special reception" for Ambani's household staff, news agency Reuters reported.

Top Bollywood actors have been attending almost all the pre-wedding celebrations, including the Jamnagar gala in March and the ultra lavish four-day fest in Europe, on a luxury cruise.

Rihanna, Backstreet Boys, Ketty Perry, Justin Beiber for the Ambanis

Last week, pop icon Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of VIP guests at the sangeet organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The Canadian pop star also had photos taken with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, their siblings and their spouses.

Apart from Bieber, the Ambanis managed to have global artists such as Rihanna, boy band Backstreet Boys and Ketty Perry fly down to their pre-wedding venues for live performances.

