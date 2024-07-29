Radhika Merchant making Baba Ramdev chuckle at wedding is all too relatable. Watch the animated conversation

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 in Mumbai in the presence of their families, friends, and a galaxy of celebrity guests. Baba Ramdev was also invited to one of the wedding festivities that spanned for days. Now, a video of Baba Ramdev’s animated conversation with Radhika Merchant is gaining much traction online, and the internet is busy finding the context of their conversation. Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at their wedding festivities. (Instagram/ambani_update)

The video was shared on the Instagram page “Ambani Family” with the caption, “Fun Conversation between Radhika and Baba Ramdev.”

The video shows Radhika having an animated conversation with Baba Ramdev seemingly about the importance of giving her a heads-up before addressing guests and expressing how she felt about a situation. This conversation, the context of which is not available, made Baba Ramdev burst into laughter, as he stood alongside Balkrishna and Baba Bageshwar. Anant Ambani was also present, engaged in a conversation with another guest at the wedding.

