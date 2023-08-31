Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi share heartfelt posts on Raksha Bandhan

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing heartwarming posts. Rahul Gandhi shared a beautiful video, which is a montage of different clips and photos, while Priyanka Gandhi shared a few pictures from their childhood with a sweet caption. The pictures feature Priyanka Gandhi (left) and Rahul Gandhi (right). (Instagram/@priyankagandhivadra)

“The mutual love of siblings is one another’s strength and support. May this festival of Raksha Bandhan strengthen this love and bring lots of happiness in the lives of all the brothers and sisters,” reads the caption written by Rahul Gandhi when translated from Hindi to English. The video captures the beautiful moments shared by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi since childhood up to the present day.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video on Instagram.

Priyanka Gandhi shared some heartwarming black and white photos from her childhood with her brother, Rahul Gandhi, as well as a more recent shot of the two of them together. Priyanka expressed her love for Rahul in the caption, stating, “Love you the world, Rahul. Always by your side. Always proud of you.”

Priyanka Gandhi shared pictures on Instagram.

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, both posts have received scores of likes. Many took to the comments sections of the posts to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the Instagram posts shared by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi:

“This is so wholesome. I can’t,” posted an individual with crying emoticons.

Another added, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to the cute bro and sis.”

“So sweet,” wrote a third, while a fourth expressed, “Cutest video on Instagram today.”

A fifth commented, “Such lovely pictures.”

