Rameshwaram Cafe founder reacts to raid in viral video. X interprets his body language: 'Apology or warning?'

The Hyderabad outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular Bengaluru-based restaurant chain, recently came under scrutiny when it was discovered to be using unlabeled and expired ingredients. The founder has since issued an apology, both in a video and in a text statement. However, what has caught the attention of social media was the manner in which he delivered his apology and clarification in a viral video. Rameshwaram Cafe cofounder Raghavendra Rao set the record straight after the inspection at the Hyderabad outlet. (X)

Rameshwaram Cafe co-founder Raghavendra Rao said in the video, "We are here to deliver the best products as we were promising and coming. Using the best ingredients forever. Little mistakes we have done and I sincerely apologise for it."

Last week, Telangana's food safety authorities found 100 kg of expired urad dal worth ₹16,000, 10 kg of expired Nandini curd and eight litres of milk past its expiry date at Rameshwaram Cafe's Hyderabad branch.

Adding that the founders and staff of the restaurant chain follow the footsteps of APJ Abdul Kalam, Rao said their vision is to take the brand globally.

“We know we can't make a single mistake. I take it as a lesson, said the same thing to my entire team, to correct each and every step to make sure that we can't go wrong anywhere. This is how probably we learn,” Rao said.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) felt that the manner in which Rao set the record straight did not convey what he intended to and had a counter effect because of his body language.

"Why does it look like he’s intimidating us and not apologising," a user commented on the video.

"This doesn’t sound like an apology by far. I’ve been a supporter and customer of Rameshwaram Cafe but when they charge nearly Rs.200 for a dosa and use bad quality expired ingredients, it is nothing but disregard for the customer," author and columnist Dr Nandita Iyer said.

"Was this an apology/explanation or warning? Body language says otherwise," another X user said.

In his video, Raghavendra Rao also repeatedly said that Rameshwaram Cafe uses “premium” raw materials, including “premium” urad dal, other pulses, spices and even “premium” vegetables.

"This definitely doesn't sound like an apology. And what on earth are premium pulses and vegetables?" X user Sudharshan R said.

"Is he giving warning or apology. Whom is he showing his point finger to?" user Pradyumna Reddy said.

