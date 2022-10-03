Ranveer Singh raps Just Neel Things's Jinklo at Meta Creator Day event in viral video. Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the Meta Creator Day event held in Mumbai. And social media is replete with several shares of the actor performing at the event in a pink-coloured outfit and sunglasses. Now, the actor has shared a video on his official Instagram page where he can be seen rapping and dancing alongside several content creators who attended the Mumbai event. The video has garnered millions of eyeballs, and the actor's power-packed performance may prompt you to shake a leg.

"This was fun!" wrote Ranveer Singh while sharing the video with the hashtag #MetaCreatorDay. The video, which is a montage of several clips, shows the actor performing on Just Neel Things's Jinklo at the Mumbai event. He is also seen hugging and grooving alongside Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul on the stage.

Watch the video shared by Ranveer Singh below:

Ranveer Singh shared the video a day ago on Instagram, and it has since raked up more than four million views. It has also received a flurry of comments.

"One of the biggest and most memorable surprises!! What a great day it was," shared content creator Anisha Dixit. Digital content creator Ruhee Dosani wrote, "A memorable day for a lot of people, love you the most." "Put out an album," commented Artist Raja Kumari.

"Epic epic epic," expressed an individual while sharing several emoticons. "Energetic man," posted another while sharing a fire emoticon. "Todddd foddd," commented a third.