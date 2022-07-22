Home / Trending / Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot prompts hilarious meme fest on Twitter
Ranveer Singh's photoshoot, which has now prompted a meme fest on Twitter, was done for the magazine Paper.
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot created a buzz on Twitter and prompted meme fest(Papermag)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 02:14 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Ranveer Singh’s photoshoots more often than not end up creating a buzz on social media. Just like his recent one where the actor posed in front of the camera naked. From praising the actor to sharing their thoughts about the shoot, people took to Twitter to post various reactions since the release of the pictures. Amid those, some grabbed the opportunity to use the images to share rib-tickling memes.

The 83 actor did the photoshoot for the magazine Paper. The pictures show him wearing nothing but his birthday suit. Here are some memes that the images inspired.

“Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy and zomato #RanveerSingh,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing one of the images from the shoot. “#RanveerSingh literally went,” shared another and posted a scene from another movie of the actor, Gully Boy. Take a look at the post:

An individual shared that they are not on the platform to troll but genuinely find this picture funny. Take a look at what they shared:

“It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f*ing naked. You can see my f*ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable,” he said in the interview with the magazine.

“Every 90s kids in photo studio when they turn 1,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the picture. “5 year old me waiting for my mom to apply soap on me,” joined in another.

ranveer singh twitter memes + 1 more
ranveer singh twitter memes
Friday, July 22, 2022
