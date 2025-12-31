Rare 1997 clip shows how Indians spoke about new year resolutions: ‘I want to spend less’

A rare video from 1997 has surfaced online, showing everyday Indians talking about their new year resolutions. The video is both funny and nostalgic, giving a glimpse into the humour of ordinary people more than two decades ago. The video is from the popular 1997 Shekhar Suman talk show Movers and Shakers.(@the90sindia/Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by The90sIndia, with the caption, “A rare people-bite clip from 1997, capturing how ordinary Indians spoke about New Year resolutions.”

The video is from the popular 1997 Shekhar Suman talk show Movers and Shakers, which was known for its light-hearted interviews and humorous take on everyday life.

Hilarious New Year's resolutions:

One woman, when asked about her resolution, said she would go on a strict diet. “I’m not gonna have any chaat, any sweet, etc.” Moments later, she ordered four plates of pao bhaji with extra butter.

Another girl had a very different goal. She said she wanted to get as many boyfriends as possible. A third woman, focused on money, said,“I want to spend less.”

The video also captured humorous resolutions from men and children. A man said, “Mai agle saal se jeans aur t-shirt pehnunga. (Next year, I’ll start wearing jeans and T-shirts.)”

Another woman admitted she wanted to run away from her house, while a young boy said, “I’m not gonna carry my books to school.”

Check out the video here:

.Here's how people reacted to the video:

The video has sparked a wave of nostalgia and laughter online, with viewers sharing their amusement at the quirky and honest resolutions.

One of the user commented, “Do you see the happiness in their eyes!”

A second user commented, “Notice they were so casual and smarter. ”

“To think that the same people are sending WhatsApp forwards now,” another user commented.

The video was shared on December 26, 2025, and since then, it has gained 9.7 lakh views and numerous comments.

Google Trends

On December 31 this year, several keywords related to New Year's Eve dominated Google Search, with “new year's eve” topping Google Trends. The term had over five lakh searches by Wednesday mid-morning. Other terms that people Googled on New Year's Eve were "31 december ko kya hai", "new year's eve fireworks", "new year's eve countdown". See the graph to know the sharp rise in NYE-related Google Search trends on December 31.