Rare 'Blood Moon' lights up sky over India Gate in Delhi, stunning visual surfaces online. Watch

Taking to X, news agency ANI shared the visuals of the partially eclipsed Moon glowing beside the India Gate. “Delhi: The partial Lunar eclipse begins; Visuals of the moon from near India Gate,” the caption of the post read.

A total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the “Blood Moon”, unfolded on Tuesday evening, drawing skywatchers across the country outdoors for a glimpse of the celestial spectacle. In the national capital, the partial phase of the eclipse was captured against the iconic India Gate, creating striking visuals.

The deep red “blood moon” phase has now passed, but the spectacle is not yet over. Observers can still spot a delicate silver arc forming along one edge of the Moon. Over the next hour, the illuminated portion will steadily widen as the Moon emerges from Earth’s shadow and regains its usual brightness.

Metropolitans such as New Delhi and Kolkata witnessed the Moon gradually darkening as the eclipse advanced. The celestial event was also visible in several other parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

In Odisha’s Puri, the eclipse created a striking visual as the glowing amber Moon appeared behind the ‘Neel Chakra’ atop the Jagannath Temple, forming a dramatic silhouette against the night sky.