Rat uses stick to steal food from trap. Watch

What would you do if you ever saw a rat running around your house? Probably set up a trap to catch it, right? Well, what if the mouse outsmarts your trap and still manages to take away the food? This may sound like something straight out of a movie, but an incident just like this was recently caught on camera. Rat outsmarts trap.(Twitter/@Wall Street Silver )

In a video that the Twitter page Wall Street Silver shared, you can see a rat looking carefully at the rat trap. Then it puts a stick on the trap, which activates it, and the trap flips. Once the food from it falls out, the rat picks it up and runs away with it.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over four million times. Many people have also liked and commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "How is this possible??" Another added, "Everybody is stepping up their game these days!" "Time to upgrade the traps," shared a third. A fourth wrote, "Looks like our furry friends are preparing for a rat race to the top. Good luck keeping up with them!" A fifth expressed, "So cool! The world is evolving. We are seeing many animals evolve!"