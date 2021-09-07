Ratan Tata posts about learning to play the piano, netizens love it

Ratan Tata is known to put up interesting posts on his Instagram page. From wonderful throwback pictures to shares about animal adoption, Tata’s posts often win the hearts of netizens. His recent post is no different. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons just shared a heartening post about learning to play the piano and it has struck a chord with many.

In the post, Tata mentions how he hopes to learn to play the piano again soon. “I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well,” he says in the post.

“After my retirement I found a great piano teacher, but was unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands. I hope to try once again in the near future,” he says further.

The post is complete with a picture of Ratan Tata playing the piano.

Posted about an hour ago, the share has received over four lakh likes and counting. Several people shared their reactions in the comments section.

“Sir you are awesome,” posted an Instagram user. “Is there anything you can’t do sir,” wrote another.

