Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?

Raveena Tandon shared this pic, along with a video, to wish her son.(Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)
Raveena Tandon shared this pic, along with a video, to wish her son.(Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Raveena Tandon, a few hours back, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post celebrating her son Ranbir’s birthday. She shared a throwback video and a few images alongside a sweet caption. There is a chance that her post will win your heart.

“When just when did you go from “mama ka anda” to this “taller than mama” boy! Love you my babyboy, Happy 14th my son! My sweet mature, “old soul” gentle giant! Love you to the moon and orbiting around!” she shared.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some five hours ago, the video has gathered more than 15,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

Farah Khan Kunder shared a love-filled comment on the post. “Awww Happy birthday to our boy. He shares a birthday with my mum,” she wrote. “A very Happy Bday to the very handsome boy,” shared another. “So cute birthday boy,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on Raveena Tandon’s post?

