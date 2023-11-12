close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Real Madrid uses Shah Rukh Khan’s song and dialogue to celebrate footballer Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid uses Shah Rukh Khan’s song and dialogue to celebrate footballer Jude Bellingham

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 12, 2023 04:06 PM IST

After watching the video shared by Real Madrid on Instagram, an individual wrote, “When you are a die hard fan of both SRK and Real Madrid.”

Spanish football club Real Madrid took to social media to share a video honouring their star player Jude Bellingham. What's more is that the club ingeniously used a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue and song in the celebratory post. Expectedly, the video has gone viral and elicited a flurry of responses from fans.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham smiles during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham smiles during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

Also Read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and more celebrate Diwali ahead of India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru

“Our Baadshah of this #ElClásico,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by Real Madrid. The video, a montage of clips, opens with the iconic Baazigar dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan - "Haar kar jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hain [One who wins after losing is called a Baazigar]" as Bellingham can be seen scoring goals for his team. As the video goes on, Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna's song Woh Ladki Jo plays as the background score. Bellingham scored two goals that guided his team to victory in the El Clasico against FC Barcelona on October 28.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Watch the video set to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan’s song here:

The video was shared on November 3 on Instagram. It has since amassed over 3.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:

“No way this audio was used,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Insane popularity of SRK.”

“That’s called Stardom,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Omg! This is unexpected.”

“When you are a die hard fan of both SRK and Real Madrid,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Also Read| US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti dances to SRK’s Chaiyya Chaiyya during Diwali celebrations

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out