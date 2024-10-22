Reckless picnickers who taunted leopard with 'aa jaa, aa jaa' calls get befitting response. Watch

Three people on a picnic were injured by a leopard after a group started filming the big cat and teased it to come near them in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Sunday. A 29-second video shows the leopard charging at the picnickers, a group of around 50.(X/@dilshad_akhtar1)

Two of the victims were a woman and an off-duty police officer who reportedly suffered severe injuries to the head.

In the 29-second video, recorded by one of the picnickers, a group of people can be seen gathered around a small hill and calling out to someone.

Take a look at the video here:

Amid the 'aa jaa, aa jaa' call, a leopard appeared from behind the bushes even as the group continued to taunt it. One person off camera can be heard asking them to stop encouraging the animal but the taunts and laughter continue.

Suddenly, screams of horror are heard as the leopard charges towards the group in full speed. "Aarha hai, arey aarha hai," is one of the last things heard before chaos ensues.

As the leopard pounces and rushes to the people, a couple of men can be seen running for their lives. The leopard jumps on one them and tries to attack his neck. It continues attacking the man even as other scream at it.

Three injured by claws, fangs of leopard

Scared, the leopard runs away from the scene as a group of people chase after him while a few others rush to help the injured man who is sitting on the ground with his hand on his head.

According to TOI, three people were injured by the leopard's claws and fangs including Nitin Samdariya, 35, an ASI with Shahdol police, Akash Kushwaha, 23, and Nandini Singh, 25.

Other picnickers who were part of the same group also sustained injuries after a stampede like situation arose when the leopard charged at the group.

The woman sustained severe injuries as the leopard dug its claws into her head," Sohagpur police station in charge Bhupendra Mani Pandey, told TOI.