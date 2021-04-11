IND USA
The image shows a red panda named Chris-Anne.(Twitter/@NationalZoo)
Red panda plays with its puzzle feeders. Watch cute video

“She is so pretty,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 10:38 PM IST

Cue the “awws” as that is what you’ll be saying after seeing this video of a red panda named Chris-Anne. The video, which has now won people over, shows the animal playing with one of her favourite puzzle feeders. Shared on National Zoo’s Twitter handle, the video is absolutely adorable.

“Red panda Chris-Anne is playing with one of her favorite puzzle feeders! She has to use some problem solving, brain power and energy to move the treat from the puzzle feeder to her belly. She chases, spins and twists the feeder until she gets her grapes!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show Chris-Anne playing with its puzzle feeder. The texts appearing on the screen also explain the need for this exercise.

Take a look:

Since being posted, the clip has gathered various comments.

“Looking forward to the zoo reopening so that we can meet Chris-Anne,” wrote a Twitter user. “She is so pretty,” shared another. “It’s a great dog toy too, especially on a rainy day,” suggested a third. "She is a cutie," expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

