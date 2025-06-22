Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Reddit may partner with Sam Altman's World ID for user verification via iris scan

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 22, 2025 07:29 AM IST

Reddit is considering a partnership with World ID, a biometric verification system, to allow users to confirm their identity via iris scans. 

Reddit is exploring a partnership with World ID, a biometric verification system developed by Tools for Humanity – a company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. If the deal goes through, Reddit users may soon be able to confirm their identity by scanning their irises using a device known as the Orb, reported Semafor.

Iris scans to verify identity? This new-age method could soon come to Reddit (Representational image)
Iris scans to verify identity? This new-age method could soon come to Reddit (Representational image)

The proposed system would verify that a user is a real, unique human without requiring personal information like names or email addresses - preserving anonymity while helping Reddit fight the growing wave of AI-generated bots.

World ID: Proving you're human, anonymously

World ID is the central offering of Tools for Humanity and pitches itself as a way to provide "anonymous proof of human." Rather than traditional identification methods, World ID lets users verify their humanity through methods like the company’s signature biometric scanner – the Orb.

The Orb captures and processes iris scans, generating a World ID that can be used across various platforms. The company insists that neither iris images nor biometric data are stored or revealed, claiming privacy is a key feature of the system.

Reddit’s evolving verification needs

Currently, Reddit verifies users via email, a method that’s proven inadequate in tackling fake accounts and AI-driven spam. With governments across the world pushing for stricter online age verification laws, and platforms struggling to maintain authenticity without compromising anonymity, Reddit appears to be exploring next-gen solutions.

In a recent Reddit post, co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman said, “AI and age verification laws” would eventually require the platform to confirm whether users are “human and of a certain age.” He added that Reddit would rely on third-party providers to avoid storing user information, emphasising the site’s commitment to both anonymity and authenticity.

Huffman also raised concerns about the rise of AI content on the platform, writing, “unwelcome AI in communities is a serious concern. It is the worry I hear most often these days from users and mods alike. Reddit works because it’s human. It’s one of the few places online where real people share real opinions. That authenticity is what gives Reddit its value. If we lose trust in that, we lose what makes Reddit…Reddit. Our focus is, and always will be, on keeping Reddit a trusted place for human conversation.”

However, the proposed verification method has already come under backlash, with Reddit users citing possible privacy concerns.

