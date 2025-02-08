Reddit user labels Indians in the US as ‘impatient, rude, and demanding’: sparks debate

A Reddit post has ignited a debate about the behaviour of Indian customers in the U.S., with a user alleging that they are often “impatient, rude, and demanding.” The post, shared in the r/AskIndia subreddit, describes the user’s experience working in customer service and dealing with Indian-born customers. A Reddit user shared an ordeal with an Indian customer. (Pexel)

“I work customer service, and any Indian I come in contact with, they are impatient, rude, demanding, and treat me like I’m stupid even though I’m in college,” the user wrote. He further claimed that these customers “think they can walk all over the staff and demand free crap.”

The Redditor cited a specific incident where he struggled to understand a customer’s accent while taking an order. “Like one instance, I was taking an Indian guy’s order and asked him to repeat himself ‘cause I couldn’t understand through his thick accent. He gets mad, rolls his eyes, and says, ‘No wonder you work here.’” The user, offended by the remark, responded, “EXCUSE ME??? I work at a café, and by the way, once again, it’s a part-time job while I finish college, so buddy, don’t come at me like that.”

The post quickly gained traction, with many expressing mixed opinions. Some agreed with the Redditor’s frustration, while others argued that generalising an entire group based on individual experiences was unfair.

Take a look at the post:

A user commented, “As an Indian who worked for both Americans as well as for British companies, I can tell you that British Indians are far worse.”

Another wrote, “Some of them have a deep inferiority complex. So when they become rich, they let out their frustration and anger.”

A third wrote, “They think they've done Ganga Ishnan by going out of India. Now they've become American.”

