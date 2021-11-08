Redditor asks for ideas for daughter’s worm-themed party. People ‘wormly’ help

A Reddit user recently took to the platform to ask for help about their daughter’s worm-themed party. Netizens replied and how. There is a chance that the share and the replies to it will leave you happy.

The share was originally posted on the subreddit Mommit. It intrigued people even more after recently being highlighted on Reddit’s official Instagram page. They shared a screenshot of the post along with pictures of several replies from netizens and the original poster’s reply to them.

“Daughter insists on worm theme for her birthday party. My daughter is turning 5 soon and we are planning her birthday party. She insists on having a worm theme for her birthday. I have no idea how I'm going to pull that off. I Googled worm cake and worm decorations and there's not much. I'm not very creative so I thought I would turn to Reddit for help/ideas,” reads the post.

Take a look at the share to see how people reacted:

Isn’t the post absolutely wholesome? If you think that too, then you’re not alone. Many Instagram users shared appreciative comments too. A few also shared their own ideas.

“Dirt cake! Crushed Oreo with pudding layers and Gummi worms,” suggested an Instagram user. “This kid sounds awesome,” posted another. “So fun! You can get pillow stuffing at a craft store and stuff stockings to make worms, then decorate with neon fabric paint!” expressed a third. “Beautiful answers,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON