Redditor faces workplace toxicity as manager rejects HR-approved marriage leave

A Redditor has shared her frustration after her manager refused to approve marriage leave, despite HR confirming it was allowed. The post quickly went viral online and sparked a debate about the challenges employees face when personal life events clash with strict managerial rules. The Redditor mentioned she had informed the manager and team well in advance.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In her post, the Redditor mentioned that she is getting married at the end of November and had informed her manager and team well in advance about the planned time off in December for both the wedding and honeymoon.

When she officially requested leave, her manager allowed only three days for the wedding, citing company policy, even though she needed 11 days leave and had 28 days of leave saved.

"Manager not approving my marriage leaves even after HR confirmed it’s allowed — what should I do?" the caption of the post reads.

Redditor denied marriage leave:

According to the Redditor, HR confirmed that taking 11 consecutive days off was acceptable as long as the leave balance was sufficient and the manager approved it.

However, the manager insisted that only three marriage days leave and five vacation leaves could be taken.

She offered to take unpaid leave if necessary, but was still denied. Frustrated, she plans to apply for the full leave anyway and inform the company that she will be unavailable during those days.

“This is my wedding. I’ve communicated everything in advance, HR confirmed it’s fine, and I don’t see why I should suffer because of one person’s ego,” the Redditor wrote.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Few_Amount1843/Reddit)

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

The post sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users sympathising with the Redditor and criticising her manager’s rigid decision.

Many people shared their own experiences of having had approved leave denied, while others discussed whether company rules or the manager’s choice should come first.

One of the users commented, "Mail and definitely include people 3 levels high up your manager."

A second user commented, "I would not even ask for permission in the first place!!! I would send an email saying ‘getting married, will be on leave. Thanks for your wishes and blessings’."

A third user commented, "Just go and enjoy the moment. You won’t have these days again. Company band nahi ho jayegi."

"Whatever else may come of this, keep in mind that you will remember your wedding and honeymoon for the rest of your life. Jobs come and go. There will be others," another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)