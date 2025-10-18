'You are doing nothing': Employee shares manager’s response after sharing doctor’s prescription for leave

A Reddit post has gained attention after an employee shared how his manager allegedly responded to a medical situation. The employee shared a WhatsApp conversation with his manager requesting time off.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The employee, who joined the company in May this year, said he had been suffering from a serious case of conjunctivitis since last Friday.

"The inhumanity of some managers who probably would have been flogged to death and torn apart by the masses for their antics in medieval times," the caption of the post reads.

Manager’s response sparks outrage:

According to his post, the employee visited a doctor on Tuesday, who advised him to take a week off from work.

The doctor also mentioned the rest period clearly on the prescription sheet. Things, however, took a turn for the worse when his eyes started bleeding on Friday morning.

Worried about his condition, he shared the update and the doctor’s prescription with his manager over WhatsApp. The manager’s alleged reply shocked him: “Talk with HR. I will not continue with you further. You are not doing nothing.”

Reddit users were quick to express outrage, calling the manager’s response “heartless”.

Many sympathised with the employee, pointing out that he was only following medical advice and should not be treated like this for needing rest.

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@JC_666Vrtgo/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users flooded the comment section, expressing support for the employee and criticising the behaviour shown by the manager. Many said they could relate to facing similar treatment at work when dealing with health issues.

One of the users commented, “Why are you communicating all this on WhatsApp?”

A second user commented, “Bro, next time just inform, put phone on airplane mode, and don’t even bother until your health is sorted; these people would only then understand.”

“Why are they able to get away with such horrible behaviour?” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)