Government shares original pic of Preamble to Indian Constitution on Republic Day

Government shares original pic of Preamble to Indian Constitution on Republic Day

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 26, 2024 10:09 AM IST

On the 75th Republic Day, the Government of India shared a copy of the original Preamble to the Constitution of India on Instagram.

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26. It was on this day that the Constitution of India was adopted in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document. With this, the Dominion of India became the Republic of India. As India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today, the Government of India shared a copy of the original Preamble to the Constitution and highlighted ‘how well new India is resonating with the foundational principles’.

Republic Day 2024: The original Preamble to the Constitution of India. (Instagram/@mygovindia)
Republic Day 2024: The original Preamble to the Constitution of India. (Instagram/@mygovindia)

“As we celebrate 75 years of the Republic of India, let’s revisit the original Preamble of our Constitution. How well does New India resonate with these foundational principles? Take a look to embark on a journey through time, exploring how India has evolved while staying true to its roots,” wrote MyGov, Government of India, on Instagram.

The first picture shows the original Preamble, and the remaining visuals highlight the work the government has been doing.

Take a look at the post right here:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has received over 25,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out a few of them below:

“This post [fire emoticon]!” shared an individual.

Another added, “Perfect.”

“Regarding border area development, true,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Now, this is the real thing.”

What are your thoughts on this?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

