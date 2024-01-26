Government shares original pic of Preamble to Indian Constitution on Republic Day

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26. It was on this day that the Constitution of India was adopted in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document. With this, the Dominion of India became the Republic of India. As India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today, the Government of India shared a copy of the original Preamble to the Constitution and highlighted ‘how well new India is resonating with the foundational principles’. Republic Day 2024: The original Preamble to the Constitution of India. (Instagram/@mygovindia)

“As we celebrate 75 years of the Republic of India, let’s revisit the original Preamble of our Constitution. How well does New India resonate with these foundational principles? Take a look to embark on a journey through time, exploring how India has evolved while staying true to its roots,” wrote MyGov, Government of India, on Instagram.

The first picture shows the original Preamble, and the remaining visuals highlight the work the government has been doing.

