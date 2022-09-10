Rescue dog helps pet parent pick up trash to keep the neighbourhood clean. Watch

An adorable dog is receiving all the love on the Internet after her pet parent shared a video of her picking trash to keep the neighbourhood clean. Shared on Reddit, the delightful video may leave you happy and smiling.

“Another video of my dog helping clean up the neighbourhood,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog picking up a plastic bottle lying on a street. The pooch then carries it all the way to a dustbin. Then, her human helps her to put the bottle inside the trash can.

Here’s the wonderful video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has received more than 4,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Besides praising, many asked questions about the adorable pooch and they received replies from the original poster. While answering to one such question, the Reddit user who shared the video wrote, “Thank u so much! She’s a rescue- I cannot claim any glory in how wonderful she is, I just got lucky!!”

“Sweet baby!! That happy tail says it all!” expressed a Reddit user. “That’s a good dog,” commented another. “Such an adorable dog,” posted a third. What are your thoughts on the dog video?