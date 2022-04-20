Rescued tiger jumps into water and swims away after being released. Watch

The various videos posted on Twitter involving wild animals are incredibly fascinating to watch. Just like this clip posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The video shows what a tiger does after being released into the wild.

“That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans,” he wrote while posting the video on Twitter. Though not recent, the video has created a buzz among netizens.

The video opens to show a boat gliding through the waters. A person is seen peeking from the boat while holding a camera. Within moments, a tiger jumps from the boat directly into the water and starts swimming. The big cat keeps on swimming until it reaches the bank. It then runs towards the forest beside the waterbody and disappears inside it.

Take a look at the video that may leave you mesmerised:

That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans. pic.twitter.com/u6ls2NW7H3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 17, 2022

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 5,900 likes. Alongside, the video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Reminds me of Life of Pi! Richard Parker never looked back,” wrote a Twitter user. “Swam across in just two minutes. The current in the Sundarbans waters is tremendous. Salute to the strength of this magnificent creature,” posted another. “Tigers are obviously great Swimmers. Mast video,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

