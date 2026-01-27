‘Rethink Darshan culture’: CRED founder Kunal Shah questions relevance of college fest speakers, sparks discussion

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “I see college festivals trying desperately to get someone to come speak at their event. Best speakers may not come to a college event and are better consumed via YouTube. And those who may come may not necessarily add much value. They should rethink the Darshan culture.”

CRED founder Kunal Shah has sparked a discussion after questioning the relevance of inviting celebrity speakers to college festivals, arguing that such appearances often add little real value for students in the digital age.

How did social media react? The post quickly went viral, triggering a discussion on how college events are evolving and whether traditional speaker sessions still hold relevance.

Several users echoed Shah’s view, arguing that the emphasis on celebrity appearances often prioritises optics over substance.

“Spot on observation! The digital-first approach makes more sense - YouTube and podcasts reach far wider audiences with better engagement. College events should focus on building community experiences rather than celebrity speakers. The Darshan culture needs evolution for genuine value creation,” one user wrote.

“College fests confuse presence with value. Real ideas are already online. Campus stages chase photos, not thinking. That’s Darshan culture, not education,” commented another.

“I’ve felt this too. Most of the speakers who’ve genuinely influenced my thinking came through books or YouTube not stages. The value is in ideas and reflection, not physical presence,” wrote a third user.

Others, however, pushed back, stressing the importance of in-person exposure.

One user wrote, “Students get inspired when they see the person they want to become in real life, otherwise tons of motivational videos are readily available. But seeing a successful person in real life adds more value.”

“But folks like Sridhar Vembu of Zoho (who's youtube interviews are great, come to colleges to have personal interaction) human touch is also important,” commented another.

“It’s not about ‘Darshan.’Yes, the best speakers may not come to college fests—and their talks are available on YouTube. But career-shaping moments don’t come only from content consumption. They come from in-person exposure, energy, relatability, & the belief that people like you can build something meaningful,” said one user.