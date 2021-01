Rhino strays out of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, taken to State Zoo later

An adult male rhino that strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park is finally immobilised and taken to Assam State Zoo for observation.

The animal that moved out of the park on January 16 at Jakhalabandha area of Kaliabor, was successfully guided inside the park. On January 18, the rhino crossed the River Brahmaputra and travelled to Dighali, Jamugurihat and Sootea.

On January 19, the rhino was successfully immobilised at Bamunipam.

Assam: An adult male rhino that strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) a few days ago was immobilised and shifted to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3edm6BEZxJ — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Park Director, P. Sivakumar, IFS expressed his gratitude to the tolerant and cooperative local people including residents of Bamunipam village, Civil Administration and Police Department of Nagaon, Biswanath and Sonitpur.

"Kudos to all! I'd like to thank everyone," said Sivakumar.