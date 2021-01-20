Rhino strays out of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, taken to State Zoo later
An adult male rhino that strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park is finally immobilised and taken to Assam State Zoo for observation.
The animal that moved out of the park on January 16 at Jakhalabandha area of Kaliabor, was successfully guided inside the park. On January 18, the rhino crossed the River Brahmaputra and travelled to Dighali, Jamugurihat and Sootea.
On January 19, the rhino was successfully immobilised at Bamunipam.
Park Director, P. Sivakumar, IFS expressed his gratitude to the tolerant and cooperative local people including residents of Bamunipam village, Civil Administration and Police Department of Nagaon, Biswanath and Sonitpur.
"Kudos to all! I'd like to thank everyone," said Sivakumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweeple welcome back Jack Ma with memes after months of disappearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan joins Twitter thread with lyrics of Senorita from ZNMD. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobita and Shizuka got married and tweeple can’t be any happier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino strays out of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, taken to State Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Lakshmi’s Indian dish in honour of Kamala Harris may make your mouth water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First dogs Major and Champ move in to the White House after 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities deploy TV, music, selfie stand for vaccine centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Kashmiri folk singer aims for wider audience with his music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP's K9 dog squad set to join security team for Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two 100-pound lion statues stolen from porch, family offers $500 for safe return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old rhino iguana dubbed oldest member of species in captivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares pic of huge cluster of galaxies. Guess how far it is from Earth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cute clip shows kittens being bamboozled by a spinning top. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox