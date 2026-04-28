Rihanna mesmerised by Kathak? Indian dancer recalls singer’s reaction to solo performance

Professional Kathak artist Prachi Joshi has shared her "proud moment" of performing a solo set for global superstar Rihanna at the Ambani residence, Antilia. Taking to social media, Joshi expressed her deep gratitude to the Ambani family for providing a grand platform to celebrate Indian culture. She described the performance as both a massive responsibility and a career milestone. Furthermore, she also shared what the singer thought of her performance. Kathak artist Prachi Joshi, who performed in front of Rihanna and the Ambani family. (Instagram/@prachijoshi.kathak)

“PROUD MOMENT. Performed Kathak Solo at the Ambani house for the one and only Rihanna,” Prachi Joshi wrote, adding, “Deeply grateful to the Ambani family for consistently uplifting and celebrating Indian culture on such a grand, global platform. Performing at Antilia was not just a performance… It was a responsibility and a privilege for me.”

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In her post, she thanked choreographer Shiamak Davar for giving her the opportunity. “Heartfelt thanks to Shiamak Davar sir for trusting me with this moment and giving me a stage that artists dream of and gratitude to everyone behind the scenes who made this possible.”

Expressing her awe of the moment, she continued, “A very proud moment being a Professional Kathak artist. This is what Kathak deserves. This is just the beginning. Let’s take Kathak global.”

In a video she shared about her experience of the performance and added, “She [Rihanna] said she had goosebumps.”

Take a look at her video, which not only shows glimpses of her performance but also a photo of the Ambani family members, including Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta, posing with Rihanna.

The video montage also has a photo of Joshi with Shiamak Davar. In the clip, she further explained how she dreams of taking this traditional Indian dance form to the global stage.