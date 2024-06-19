Rishi Sunak roasted for his ‘Buy British’ X post: ‘Starting Swadeshi movement’

UK PM Rishi Sunak is facing a wave of fury on social media over his X post urging people to “buy British.” In his post, he emphasises how Brits shouldn’t be “reliant” on foreign food and instead opt for local produce. People posted varied responses, from sharing hilarious replies to pointing out the impact of Brexit on farming and trade. People shared varied reactions to UK PM Rishi Sunak's 'Buy British' X post. (AFP)

“We shouldn’t be reliant on foreign food. Buy British,” Rishi Sunak posted on X. An X user re-shared the post and shared, “Babe, wake up, the Brits are starting a Swadeshi Movement”. The Swadeshi Movement was a powerful act of self-reliance born in 1905 in India. It focused on boycotting foreign goods and promoting domestic products. During the movement, among other things, people burned foreign clothes and embraced khadi - a symbol of self-sufficiency.

Take a look at the post here:

An X user's reaction to UK PM Rishi Sunak's 'Buy British' post. (X/@chippdnailss)

What did other X users say about this post?

“Why did you make it harder for farmers to supply it then, genius?,” asked an individual.

Another joined, “Your govt has ensured British farming is in crisis! You’ve allowed foreign imports to crush British food, removed our Labour supply and subsidies, put trade barriers in the way and paid us to plant flowers!”

A third posted, “Running out of things to say now, this is pathetic”.

A fourth wrote, “So, seasonal food only then? Looking forward to Winter in that case”.

Food critic Jay Rayner also joined and shared a strong-worded response, “Where to b****y start? There isn't enough British food to buy because the crass, malformed, malignant clown-show of Brexit that you promoted, has undermined food production, courtesy of ill-thought out subsidies. Plus, Brexit-driven border controls have stymied imports.”

Food suppliers warned against the new post-Brexit border checks earlier this year, reported the Mirror. They said that this new policy would not only increase food prices but also reduce shoppers' choices.

What are your thoughts on this X post by UK PM Rishi Sunak?