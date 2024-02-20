 ‘Risk nahi lene ka’: Mayank Agarwal after he fell ill on New Delhi-bound flight | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / ‘Risk nahi lene ka’: Mayank Agarwal after he fell ill on New Delhi-bound flight

‘Risk nahi lene ka’: Mayank Agarwal after he fell ill on New Delhi-bound flight

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 20, 2024 02:27 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal carried his own water bottle after he was hospitalised last month after drinking liquid from a pouch on a New Delhi-bound IndiGo flight.

Mayank Agarwal, India’s opening batter and Karnataka cricket team captain, was recently hospitalised after accidentally drinking liquid from a pouch that he mistook for water. The incident happened before the team’s flight from Tripura to New Delhi with the IndiGo airline was about to take off. As a result, he developed swelling and ulcers in his mouth. On February 19, he boarded another flight and poked fun at himself through a tweet.

Mayank Agarwal with his own water bottle aboard a flight. (X/@mayankcricket)
Mayank Agarwal with his own water bottle aboard a flight. (X/@mayankcricket)

Read| Blindfolded man creates a portrait of Mohammed Shami with Rubik's Cubes, cricketer reacts

In his tweet, Agarwal wrote, “Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re baba [Not taking any risk]!” Alongside, he shared a picture of himself holding a bottle full of water.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the tweet right here:

The tweet was shared a day ago on X. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 6.2 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Once bitten, twice shy,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Haha! Prevention is better than cure.”

“Riks! Pls edit it, make corrections, thanks,” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “Haha! Good one. All the best for the quarter finals.”

“That’s the spirit!” shared a fifth.

What happened to Mayank Agarwal on an IndiGo flight?

After Agarwal fell sick, he filed a complaint through his manager at the NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter, according to PTI. The news agency quoted SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar, “His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit, not much, but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth, and suddenly he couldn’t talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise, his vitals are stable.”

Also Read| Kumail Nanjiani's wife secretly records him explaining cricket to her. Watch

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On