‘Risk nahi lene ka’: Mayank Agarwal after he fell ill on New Delhi-bound flight

Mayank Agarwal, India’s opening batter and Karnataka cricket team captain, was recently hospitalised after accidentally drinking liquid from a pouch that he mistook for water. The incident happened before the team’s flight from Tripura to New Delhi with the IndiGo airline was about to take off. As a result, he developed swelling and ulcers in his mouth. On February 19, he boarded another flight and poked fun at himself through a tweet. Mayank Agarwal with his own water bottle aboard a flight. (X/@mayankcricket)

In his tweet, Agarwal wrote, “Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re baba [Not taking any risk]!” Alongside, he shared a picture of himself holding a bottle full of water.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the tweet right here:

The tweet was shared a day ago on X. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 6.2 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Once bitten, twice shy,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Haha! Prevention is better than cure.”

“Riks! Pls edit it, make corrections, thanks,” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “Haha! Good one. All the best for the quarter finals.”

“That’s the spirit!” shared a fifth.

What happened to Mayank Agarwal on an IndiGo flight?

After Agarwal fell sick, he filed a complaint through his manager at the NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter, according to PTI. The news agency quoted SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar, “His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit, not much, but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth, and suddenly he couldn’t talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise, his vitals are stable.”