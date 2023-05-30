Rivaba Jadeja touches husband Ravindra Jadeja’s feet after CSK’s IPL win, video goes viral

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 came to an incredible end with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifting the trophy after a dramatic showdown with Gujarat Titans (GT). Ravindra Jadeja’s 10 runs in the last two balls, a six and a four, secured CSK’s win. Several videos of the cricketers and their families celebrating the big win have surfaced online. One such video of Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja is also going viral. It shows her rushing onto the field to meet her husband and touching his feet.

The image shows Rivaba Jadeja touching husband Ravindra Jadeja feet after CSK's IPL win. (Twitter/@Pratihar_07)

Many people shared the video on Twitter. Just like this Twitter user who posted the video with a short caption. The video shows Rivaba walking towards Jadeja who is slowly opening his arms to embrace her. However, she soon changes her gesture to bend down and touch his feet.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 97,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has gathered more than 2,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Now that’s true love,” posted a Twitter user. “This video took my heart,” joined another. “More and more respect for Mr. & Mrs. Jadeja,” added a third. “My goodness, love, this is what is called love, can we get a clearer video, this has my soul,” commented a fourth. “This is so sweet,” wrote a fifth.