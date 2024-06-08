Rohit Sharma appears in an ad with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, people are in love with the video: ‘Best couple’

An advertisement featuring Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has won people's hearts. Shared on Instagram, in this ad for Swiggy Instamart, the couple highlights the features of the platform. It is their onscreen synchronisation which has amused people. The image shows Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in an advertisement for Swiggy Instamart. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

Sajdeh posted the video with a caption that reads, “Caption Ro caption. Adding badaam to the cart too”, referencing how the cricket legend forgets to finish the sentences in the video.

The clip opens to show them sitting in what appears to be a drawing room, with Sajdeh on her phone. She asks Sharma, “Instamart kar rahi hun, want anything?” To which the cricketer makes a gesture with his hand and just says, "Woh." Understanding what he means, Sajdeh then adds disposable cups to her order. The rest of the video shows many such instances, capturing the couple's loving relationship and also showing the features of the grocery delivery platform.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 7.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected more than 89,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

"He is not a cricketer. He is also an actor," wrote an Instagram user.

"This is hilarious," added another.

"Connection between Ro and his Wo. Lol," joked a third.

"The most beautiful and lovely couple in the cricket world," added a fourth.

Rohit Sharma married his longtime girlfriend, Ritika Sajdeh, in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Samaira, in 2018. Sajdeh often shares visuals of the father-daughter duo on her Instagram page.

