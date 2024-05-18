 Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma spotted having conversation after MI's defeat in IPL 2024, pic goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma spotted having conversation after MI's defeat in IPL 2024, pic goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 18, 2024 08:09 AM IST

IPL 2024: Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma were photographed after Mumbai Indians (MI) faced an 18-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

A picture of Mumbai Indians (MI) co-owner Nita Ambani with team's former captain Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media. The photo was captured after the team lost a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai. With this match, MI also ended their journey in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma conversing with Nita Ambani. (Screengrab)
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma conversing with Nita Ambani. (Screengrab)

In this viral photo, the cricketer and the entrepreneur are engrossed in a conversation on the sidelines. Fans have been buzzing with speculation, suggesting that they might be discussing the team's future.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Rohit Sharma walks off to standing ovation in MI's last IPL 2024 match as departure speculations at peak

“A serious conversation is going on between Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Nita Ambani. Any Guesses?” wrote an X user, who shared the photo.

Take a look at the picture going viral on social media:

What do you think Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma are speaking about?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma spotted having conversation after MI's defeat in IPL 2024, pic goes viral

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On