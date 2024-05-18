Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma spotted having conversation after MI's defeat in IPL 2024, pic goes viral

A picture of Mumbai Indians (MI) co-owner Nita Ambani with team's former captain Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media. The photo was captured after the team lost a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai. With this match, MI also ended their journey in IPL 2024. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma conversing with Nita Ambani. (Screengrab)

In this viral photo, the cricketer and the entrepreneur are engrossed in a conversation on the sidelines. Fans have been buzzing with speculation, suggesting that they might be discussing the team's future.

“A serious conversation is going on between Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Nita Ambani. Any Guesses?” wrote an X user, who shared the photo.

Take a look at the picture going viral on social media:

What do you think Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma are speaking about?