Rohit Sharma’s fan dedicates poem to him, wife Ritika Sajdeh reacts
A video of Rohit Sharma’s fan reciting a poem for him has gone viral on Instagram. Ritika Sajdeh has reacted to the video.
A fan of cricketer Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to dedicate a poem for him. He recorded himself reading the poem, and as expected, the video went viral with millions of views. It left fans emotional, with many saying that Rohit Sharma is a one-of-a-kind cricketer. Some fans even declared him a ‘selfless captain’. The poem also caught Ritika Sajdeh’s attention, and she shared her reaction to the video.
“Is selfless captain ko yaad rakhoge na [You will remember this selfless captain, right]?” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video shows a man reciting a poem about cricketers. He lauds various cricketers and highlights Sharma’s contribution to taking Team India to new heights. He concludes the poem with the line, “Hamari asli trophy to Tum ho Rohit Sharma [You are our real trophy, Rohit Sharma].”
Before we reveal how Ritika Sajdeh reacted, listen to the poem dedicated to Rohit Sharma here:
After watching the video, Ritika Sajdeh dropped a face holding back tears emoji.
Check out how others commented on the video here:
“Don’t make me emotional bro,” posted an individual.
Another added, “Oh captain, my captain.”
“Ro-Hitman forever,” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “Selfless captain.”
“No one can beat Rohit Sharma,” shared a fifth.
A sixth joined, “Literally got goosebumps when you said tum ho’ Rohit Sharma’.”
The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 3.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. What do you think about this poem dedicated to Rohit Sharma?