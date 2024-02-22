 Rohit Sharma’s fan dedicates poem to him, wife Ritika Sajdeh reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Rohit Sharma’s fan dedicates poem to him, wife Ritika Sajdeh reacts

Rohit Sharma’s fan dedicates poem to him, wife Ritika Sajdeh reacts

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 22, 2024 08:24 PM IST

A video of Rohit Sharma’s fan reciting a poem for him has gone viral on Instagram. Ritika Sajdeh has reacted to the video.

A fan of cricketer Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to dedicate a poem for him. He recorded himself reading the poem, and as expected, the video went viral with millions of views. It left fans emotional, with many saying that Rohit Sharma is a one-of-a-kind cricketer. Some fans even declared him a ‘selfless captain’. The poem also caught Ritika Sajdeh’s attention, and she shared her reaction to the video.

Rohit Sharma's fan reciting a poem for him. Ritika Sajdeh has reacted to his video. (Instagram/@indian_cricket_comedy)
Rohit Sharma's fan reciting a poem for him. Ritika Sajdeh has reacted to his video. (Instagram/@indian_cricket_comedy)

Read| 'Ye aajkal ke bacche': Rohit Sharma drops another classic, reacts to India's young 'trinity' after England thrashing

“Is selfless captain ko yaad rakhoge na [You will remember this selfless captain, right]?” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video shows a man reciting a poem about cricketers. He lauds various cricketers and highlights Sharma’s contribution to taking Team India to new heights. He concludes the poem with the line, “Hamari asli trophy to Tum ho Rohit Sharma [You are our real trophy, Rohit Sharma].”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Before we reveal how Ritika Sajdeh reacted, listen to the poem dedicated to Rohit Sharma here:

After watching the video, Ritika Sajdeh dropped a face holding back tears emoji.

Check out how others commented on the video here:

“Don’t make me emotional bro,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Oh captain, my captain.”

“Ro-Hitman forever,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Selfless captain.”

“No one can beat Rohit Sharma,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Literally got goosebumps when you said tum ho’ Rohit Sharma’.”

Also Read| Ritika Sajdeh's comment adds spice to Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya saga at Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL schedule reveal

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 3.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. What do you think about this poem dedicated to Rohit Sharma?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On