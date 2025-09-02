' 22 LPA Bengaluru job or 12 LPA WFH': Confused laid-off techie with two job offers seeks internet's advice

A 29-year-old tech professional recently took to Reddit to seek advice after landing two job offers following a layoff. The user, who was laid off in July but remains on the payroll until September, admitted the experience left her anxious and second-guessing every career move. The techie asked the Reddit community what they would do in her situation.(Representational/Unsplash)

In her post, the techie shared that her current CTC is 19 lakh per annum and that she has two offers on the table but is struggling to choose. The first is from a startup offering ₹22.5 lakh per annum for a role based in Bengaluru, requiring five days of onsite work. The second is from a software company offering ₹12 lakh per annum for a fully remote position.

“Here’s the dilemma: I personally prefer remote because I’ve been working remotely for 4+yrs. But I feel I’ll regret the pay cut from 19 → 12 LPA,” the Redditor wrote, adding that the stress from being laid off is making it harder to think clearly.

The techie asked the Reddit community what they would do in her situation, saying, “Any advice would help!”

Social media reactions

The post quickly gained attention, with several users offering their perspectives. Some suggested going with the higher-paying startup job, citing the steep pay cut and the need for financial security after a layoff. Others emphasised the importance of work-life balance and mental health, encouraging her to choose the remote option if it aligns better with her lifestyle.

“Definitely go for the 22.5 LPA. Remote might be more comfortable. but if you go for 12LPA imagine a couple years from now, when you switch, you MIGHT end up at 17LPA (where you are now). You'd be playing catch up with yourself,” one user commented.

“Take the higher package. Once you’re on site, you could easily connect with more people and probably get a better offer with remote if in case this company doesn’t work out for you,” suggested another.

“If you really want a hike and work with people around you, go for the onsite option. If you want your peace of mind, stick with the remote option. There is a price to pay for everything, in every aspect of life, so, if you get to keep your peace, pay cut is fine for now and believe me, if you have the skills and experience, you will get a good package as per your working preference,” wrote a third user.