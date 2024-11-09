4 lakh, 1500 attendees’: Gujarat family performs ‘last rites’ of ‘lucky’ car, holds burial ceremony. Viral video

There are times when inanimate objects can hold significant sentimental value for a person and a family’s gesture for their 12-year-old car is one fine example. Reportedly, a family in Gujarat said goodbye to the vehicle with a burial ceremony. Costing over ₹4 lakh, the event was attended by nearly 1500 people. The image shows the ‘last rites’ of a ‘lucky’ car by a family in Gujarat. (X/@KamitSolanki)

According to the Times of India (TOI), the event took place in Gujarat's Amreli district. The grand burial, conducted on the family's agricultural land, was attended by religious figures, spiritual guides, and others.

What do the visuals show?

Viral visuals on social media gave glimpses of the family's ceremonies, like this video by journalist Kamit Solanki. It shows the car, a Wagon R, being pushed down a 15-foot-deep pit with a slope.

“Lucky car”

Sanjay Polara and his family reportedly held the event to create a “lasting memory for future generations” about this particular car, which he claimed “brought good fortune to his family.” Polara runs a construction enterprise in Surat.

“I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing success in business, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute,” Polara said to the media.

About the ceremony:

The vehicle was decorated with floral arrangements, including ceremonial garlands. It was first transported from the Polara residence to their agricultural land. There, it was carefully positioned in the excavated pit, where it was later buried, TOI reported.

According to the outlet, the family performed farewell rituals after draping the car with a green fabric. They performed puja and offered rose petals to the vehicle as the priests recited mantras. Eventually, they put their car to rest by filling the pit with soil.