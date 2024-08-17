700 for 1.8 km’: Shocked man questions Uber’s surge pricing during Gurugram rain

The Indian monsoon doesn’t only bring respite from sweltering heat but also a familiar tale of urban woes - waterlogging, traffic congestion, and of course, increased fare of ride-hailing services. Companies like Uber often charge surge pricing during rain and a man took to LinkedIn to highlight how exorbitant it can get. In his post, he claimed that while booking an Uber cab, the estimated price of the trip for 1.8 km came to ₹700. The man’s post on Uber’s surge pricing during rainfall in Gurugram has gone viral. (Unsplash/Osman Rana, LinkedIn/Surya Pandey)

“If only I had the foresight to invest in Uber's surge pricing instead of the stock market, I'd be outpacing Harshad Mehta by now! Isn’t it ironic when the problem your product originally set out to solve becomes its biggest flaw?” LinkedIn user Surya Pandey wrote.

"Take Uber, Rapido, Ola etc for instance. They started as the solution to cab accessibility and affordability. Fast forward to today, and after just three raindrops in Gurugram, you’re staring at a screen demanding 300% more for a ride—only to be left stranded for three hours. My creative solution? Head to the parking exit and kindly ask anyone leaving for a lift home,” he added. In the following line, Pandy revealed, “The distance was a mere 1.8 km.” He concluded the post with a screenshot of the Uber app.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post has received several likes and comments. People showed their support and shared their own stories while reacting to the post.

How did LinkedIn users react to this post on Uber?

“Grateful for the unexpected cost-saving benefits of the rainy season. The generosity of people offering lifts has truly been heartwarming during this time,” an IIT alum wrote. A regional sales head added, “I travel a lot throughout the day, but I stopped using Ola or Uber when in cities like Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata. They are definitely not the reliable source of booking taxis. Mostly kaali-peelis are better and their charges are also static. You book an Uber and then you have to pray that he will not ditch you after you have wasted your time for him to come, and then you end up getting overcharged for the same distance you could have covered. Especially with Uber I had to get my billing corrected as they show a different charge at the booking and charge differently when you get down, only because the driver took you for a ride!”

“This has happened to me as well. They charged 200 for just 600 meters. As soon as it rains, the prices skyrocket,” an assistant manager shared. Joining the conversation, an analytics sarcastically wrote, “Affordable compact rides at 700 for 1.8km nice.”

Uber's official website says surge pricing is applied when “there aren’t enough cars on the road” to meet the customer’s requirements. This can be due to various reasons, such as bad weather, rush hour, and special events. “In these cases of very high demand, prices may increase to help ensure that those who need a ride can get one,” says Uber.