'Russia is not for beginners': Boxer wrestles with massive bear in viral video. Watch

In a fascinating display of camaraderie between humans and animals, a video has emerged on social media featuring a Russian professional boxer wrestling a massive bear. Shared on the boxer's official Instagram account, the clip captures an unusual encounter that has sparked both intrigue and concern among viewers. A video emerged of Russian boxer wrestling a bear in the woods.(Instagram/arslanbek_mahmudov)

(Also read: Russian man feeds watermelon to giant bear in viral video, leaves internet in disbelief)

A unique challenge

The professional boxer featured in the video is identified as Arslanbek Makhmudov. The accompanying post states: “We are walking in the woods with friends, and there is a bear to meet us. In general, we decided to find out which of us fights better.” Although the intent behind this interaction appears to be playful, it raises concerns about safety and the welfare of the animal involved.

As the footage unfolds, viewers see the Russian man engaging with the bear, which appears calm and unaggressive throughout the bout. The animal does not utilise its full strength, and the atmosphere remains relatively relaxed despite the wild setting. Surrounding them are a number of spectators who seem entertained rather than alarmed by the unique spectacle.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions pour in

This eye-catching video has garnered over 12.6 million views, sparking a flood of reactions online. Users have taken to the comments to express a mix of amazement and disbelief. One viewer remarked, “This is absolutely insane! How can they be so calm around such a powerful creature?” Another commenter expressed concern, saying, “I hope they understand the risks involved. Bears are still wild animals.”

(Also read: Russian man teaches bear how to play harmonica, what it does next is surprising. Watch)

Others were more supportive of the interaction. “What a strong bond between man and beast! This is a sight to behold,” one user enthused. Another chimed in, “It’s great to see animals being treated with respect. This bear seems very well taken care of.”

However, not everyone was convinced of the safety of such encounters. “This isn’t a game. Wild animals should not be treated like pets,” warned a concerned observer. In contrast, a more light-hearted comment suggested, “I think the bear is just playing! It’s like a fluffy opponent in the ring!”