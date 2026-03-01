‘Saara paisa dub gaya’: IITian’s holiday plans ruined by Dubai airspace closure

Hundreds of flights in the Middle East were canceled, and many others were diverted after many countries closed their airspace following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Key airports linking Europe, Africa, and Asia also stopped operations, disrupting travel across the region and beyond. An IITian's trip to Italy was affected by tensions in the Middle East (Representational image)

The closure of the airspace over Dubai disrupted travel plans for many Indians. One among them was Sumanth Doddapaneni, a PhD scholar at IIT Madras and researcher at Sarvam AI.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Sumanth revealed that he had planned a two-week solo trip across Italy which has now been shelved due to flight disruptions.

“Saara paisa dub gaya” Sumanth said that he had planned a vacation after one year of working on LLM models at Sarvam AI. Unfortunately, after all the bookings were done, he was forced to cancel his plans. This resulted in a monetary loss for the Sarvam employee, who is currently on a break from his PhD programme at IIT Madras.

“I spent the last one week making bookings, after a year of working on the models I thought this was my time for a vacation,” Sumanth wrote on X.

“Starting tomorrow I was gonna go on a 2 week solo trip in Italy starting from Milan -> Bologna -> Florence -> Rome -> Naples -> Sorrento. Now I'm sad and in blr,” he added, where “blr” referred to Bengaluru.