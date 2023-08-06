Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Friendship Day with old pic of him with his friends
Sachin Tendulkar recently tweeted a rare picture of him with his friends, expressing how they always bring an instant smile to his face.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took a moment to pause and celebrate the essence of friendship on Friendship Day, which is being celebrated today, August 6. He shared a throwback picture of him with his friends from Sahitya Sahwas, the housing society where he spent the early years of his life.
Not just this, he also encouraged people to take a moment to appreciate their own friendships by tagging and letting their friends know just how special they are.
“Amid the hustle bustle, let’s pause and celebrate friendship! Today on #FriendshipDay, I remember my first bunch of friends from Sahitya Sahwas and those priceless memories which bring an instant smile to my face and I feel fortunate for being in touch with them even till this day. Tag such friends of yours and let them know that they’re special!” wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing a picture of him with his friends on Twitter.
The picture shows Sachin Tendulkar striking a pose along with a bunch of friends who continue to bring an ‘instant smile to his face’.
Take a look at the rare picture tweeted by Sachin Tendulkar on Friendship Day:
Tendulkar tweeted the picture a few hours ago. It has since then gathered more than 1.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of Tendulkar’s post to share their thoughts.
Here’s how people reacted to this picture shared by Sachin Tendulkar:
“Nicee , It would be great to see the same friends with the latest photos together @sachin_rt,” posted an individual. Another added, “Where are your friends right now? I mean are you still in contact with them?”
“Those guys are the proudest now because they are the friends of the greatest player in cricket history,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Wow. What a nostalgic one!” “Man with a golden heart,” expressed a fifth.