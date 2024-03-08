Sachin Tendulkar felt 'surreal' while visiting the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar visited Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar last month. He took to Instagram to share about his experience at the temple. In the post, he not only mentioned how he felt 'surreal' at the place but also how he thought he was a 'step closer to divinity'. Alongside, he also shared a video where he was seen offering a prayer at the temple. Snapshot of Sachin Tendulkar at the Shankaracharya temple. (Instagram/@SachinTendulkar)

"It felt surreal to visit the Shankaracharya temple last month, which is situated at an altitude of 1100 feet above the surface level of Srinagar city. During the 240+ steps ascent, every step felt like a step closer to divinity. I feel truly blessed to have had this experience with my family and friends," wrote Sachin Tendulkar in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar gets out to Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, stadium stunned into 'complete silence')

In the video, he can be seen walking through the entrance of the temple with his shoes off and a traditional Indian scarf draped around his neck. He then proceeds to do an aarti. At the end of the video, he bows down and prays.

Watch the video of Sachin Tendulkar at Shankaracharya temple here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight lakh views. The share also has over one lakh likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "We must learn from paaji. How he embraces our own culture, he is an all generation inspiration."

A second person added, "Sachin Tendulkar, so great, I also went here."

"God bless you with an abundance of happiness and good health," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Sir, you are my role model."

Many others have reacted to the clip saying 'Har Har Mahadev'. A few others also posted heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

