Sachin Tendulkar joins ‘Click here’ trend on April Fools' Day. What cricket icon said

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday joined the “Click here” trend on X (formerly Twitter), adding an alt text, or alternative text, on April Fools' Day. Sachin Tendulkar chimed in with a 'Click here' post on X, collecting over 1,5 million views. (PTI)

Tendulkar shared the viral image which features a plain white background on which is written "click here" in bold black font, along with a diagonally downward pointing arrow.

"Nothing to see here, Happy April Fools' Day!" Tendulkar wrote on X.

On April Fool's Day, numerous pranks and hoaxes played out on social media, with many users falling for them.

Others who hopped on to the “Click here” trend were political parties including the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was among the politicians who wondered what the rage was all about.

“What is the click here pic story.? My timeline is full of it!” she wrote on X on Saturday.

Check out what Sachin Tendulkar posted on X:

Delhi Police too chimed in on Sunday, sharing their take on the internet pattern. Their image description for the “Click here” post had a word of caution for internet users:

“Unknown links ko click karoge toh scam ho sakta hai (If you click unknown links, you can get scammed),” it said.

Here is what Delhi Police posted:

What is the “Click here” trend?

The image displaying "Click here" left thousands of X users puzzled. A diagonal arrow directs attention to the "alt text" section on the left side of the picture.

This feature allows users to provide text descriptions for photos, aiding visually impaired individuals through text-to-speech recognition and Braille translation.

X introduced alt text descriptions, limited to 420 characters, in 2016.

“...we’re empowering everyone to ensure content shared on Twitter is accessible to the widest possible audience,” the social media giant had said during the launch eight years ago.