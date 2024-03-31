 Delhi Police hops on viral 'click here' trend, it has an important message for you | Trending - Hindustan Times
Delhi Police hops on viral 'click here' trend, it has an important message for you

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 31, 2024 05:47 PM IST

The click here feature allows users to annotate photos with text. This helps people with visual impairments comprehend the image by using text-to-speech.

Every now and then, several types of trends go viral on social media. Now, the latest one on the list is the "click here" trend. If you aren't aware of it, allow us to explain it to you. When users upload images to the microblogging platform, the "click here" indicates the "alt text" or "alternative text" area on the left, as denoted by the downward pointing diagonal arrow. This feature allows users to annotate photos with text. It helps people with visual impairments comprehend the image by using text-to-speech recognition.

Click here trend: Delhi Police joined the 'Click here' trend. (X)

As the trend went viral, Delhi Police took X to share a post on it. They shared an image, which reads "click here". Then, in the image description, they added, "Unknown links ko click karoge toh scam ho sakta hai (If you click unknown links, you can get scammed)." (Also Read: What is ‘Click here’? All about the viral trend on X)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on March 31. Since being posted, it has gained more than 41,000 views. The share also has over 500 likes and numerous comments. Many people loved Delhi Police's take on the trend and expressed their reactions in the comments section.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Thanks Delhi police, good information unknown link open karoge to dhokha milega (opening unknown links can be dangerous)."

A second added, "After the Mumbai Police, now it's Delhi Police. And the urge of common people to click on the link."

"Delhi Police can't afford to stay out of the trend," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Delhi Police is also amazing, sir; it creates amazing awareness among the people."

"This is so good," posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral trend?

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
