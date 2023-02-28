Sachin Tendulkar shares about his travel adventures, shares video of a leopard

Sachin Tendulkar's social media is full of various kinds of posts. The former cricketer often shares insights and glimpses from his life that catch many's attention. From posting about numerous delicacies to his travel adventures, Sachin Tendulkar's posts often go viral. Now, another post shared by Master Blaster has intrigued people. This time, it is a video of a leopard.

In the video, which was shared a few hours ago, you can see a leopard walking around in a jungle. The video was shot from a distance. In the post's caption, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Can you spot the ultimate hide-and-seek champion?" He also used hashtags like wildlife, leopard, nature, and jungle.

Since this clip was shared, it has been liked over one lakh times. The clip also has several comments.

An individual in the Instagram comments section posted, "Hiding from Sachin? Silly cat, he should run out to see the legend." Another person added, "Leopards are reputed to be super shy but even this one wanted a glimpse of you." "Wow, Sir, what a take. That must have taken a lot of your patience," wrote a third.