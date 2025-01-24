Sadhus confront content creator at Mahakumbh: Man dresses up as Arabic sheikh, roams around

A content creator found himself face-to-face with a few sadhus for his choice of attire while attending Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In a video that went viral on social media, the man is seen roaming around the mela while wearing an attire traditionally worn by Arabic sheikhs. A man dressed as an Arabic sheikh at Mahakumbh. (Screengrab)

“A content creator roaming around dressed as an Arab sheikh in MahaKumbh, later people caught him and beat him up badly (sic),” an X user wrote while sharing a video of the incident.

The video opens with the man, dressed in a thobe, walking around the mela area with two other men. His companions are heard saying that his name is Sheikh Premanand and that he hails from Rajasthan. At first, people look at him curiously. However, things quickly worsen when a few sadhus confront him. The video ends with him getting beaten up.

What did social media say?

“But why does he need to do such a kind of act,” wrote an individual. Another added, “It's important to respect cultural attire and traditions. Disrespecting or misrepresenting cultural symbols can lead to misunderstandings and harm.” A third commented, “People would do anything for social media. While a few also reacted with angry face emoticons, some simply wrote “smh (shake my head)" to express their frustration.

What is a thobe?

Thobe, also called thawb, is a long, ankle-length traditional garment worn primarily by men in the Arabian Peninsula. It is a loose-fitting robe with long sleeves and is often white in colour, especially in Gulf countries. It is worn with a piece of cloth called keffiyeh and an accessory called agal that keeps the headgear in place.