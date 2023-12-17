Salesman convinces man to spend 20,000 in just 15 minutes. Here’s what happened

A LinkedIn user took to the platform to share how a salesman convinced him to spend ₹20,000 in just 15 minutes. In his post, he mentioned that he went to the shop to buy only one bag, but with the help of a dedicated salesperson, he ended up buying a lot more. That’s not all, to a wholesome surprise, the person working at the shop was ‘no ordinary employee’ but turned out to be the co-founder of an ‘Indian tech accessories and lifestyle brand’. The image shows a LinkedIn user with a salesperson who convinced him to buy products worth ₹ 20,000. (LinkedIn/@Pranay Loya)

LinkedIn user Pranay Loya shared this story. “A salesman convinced me to spend ₹20,000 in just 15 minutes! As I entered the store in Cyberhub, Gurgaon, searching for an office bag, I couldn't help but notice the salesman's dedication. Jokingly, I said, 'Aap ye product toh aise bech rahe ho jaise apki company hai!' (You are selling products as if it is your company). Until one of the guys pointed out that the salesman was no ordinary employee. He was Pankaj Garg, the co-founder of DailyObjects, an Indian tech accessories and lifestyle brand with over ₹100 crore in annual revenue,” he wrote.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the next few lines, he gives a glimpse of his conversation with Garg. Loya also added “Leaving the store with a ₹20k bill and multiple bags in hand, I reflected on more than just a purchase. Unwavering passion and commitment had turned a routine shopping trip into a memorable encounter with entrepreneurship. I love being in Gurgaon. You bump into celebrities and startup founders randomly at unexpected places!” Loya wrapped his post with a few images of the store and his purchase.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The image shows a part of a LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/@Pranay Loya)

The image shows a LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/@Pranay Loya)

The post was shared three days ago. Since then, it has accumulated several comments.

What did people say about this post?

“That’s such a cool store! Legit living up to the expectations I had from seeing the ads. Also, what did you purchase?” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Nice share Pranay Loya. Founder knows the value of customers,” added another. A third reacted with a thumbs-up emoticon.