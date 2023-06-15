Home / Trending / Salman Khan shares the story behind his bracelet, old video goes viral

Salman Khan shares the story behind his bracelet, old video goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 15, 2023 04:42 PM IST

A throwback video showing Salman Khan revealing the story behind his signature bracelet has gone viral.

Salman Khan’s signature bracelet has never failed to captivate the curiosity of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Though it isn’t a secret why he wears the bracelet, there are still many who are not aware of the reason behind the accessory which has become synonymous with his image. If you’re among them, here is a video that will leave you amused. It is an old video that is again re-shared and it shows the actor revealing why he wears the bracelet fitted with a turquoise gem.

The image shows Salman Khan sharing the story behind his bracelet. (Screengrab)
The image shows Salman Khan sharing the story behind his bracelet. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Salman Khan Reels. “Story Behind Salman Khan’s Bracelet,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The throwback clip opens to an event where a fan asks the actor about the significance of his signature bracelet. The rest of the video shows him explaining how he got it as a gift from his father and why he wears it.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared five days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are 'sadu bhai,' Twitter can't handle this

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I like how he explained it so briefly without any sarcasm,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” joined another. “So excellent,” added a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Salman Khan viral video instagram + 1 more
Salman Khan viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out