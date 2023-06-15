Salman Khan shares the story behind his bracelet, old video goes viral

Salman Khan’s signature bracelet has never failed to captivate the curiosity of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Though it isn’t a secret why he wears the bracelet, there are still many who are not aware of the reason behind the accessory which has become synonymous with his image. If you’re among them, here is a video that will leave you amused. It is an old video that is again re-shared and it shows the actor revealing why he wears the bracelet fitted with a turquoise gem. The image shows Salman Khan sharing the story behind his bracelet. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Salman Khan Reels. “Story Behind Salman Khan’s Bracelet,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The throwback clip opens to an event where a fan asks the actor about the significance of his signature bracelet. The rest of the video shows him explaining how he got it as a gift from his father and why he wears it.

