Sania Mirza plays supermarket with son Izhaan. Clip is beyond cute

Sania Mirza shares many cute clips of her son Izhaan on her Instagram profile. From teaching him about traffic lights to playing interactive game with him, the clips are enough to make one say ‘aww’ multiple times. Her latest post is no different where she playing supermarket with Izhaan. After watching the clip you may find yourself smiling widely.

“When you have the cutest shop keeper. Pretend play and learning together with my @izhaan.mirzamalik ..so good to be back home,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows Mirza giving tiny versions of food items including veggies, fruits and other groceries to Izhaan who identifies each one of them accurately.

Take a look at the clip:





Shared almost two hour ago, the adorable clip has already garnered over 1.5 lakh views and still counting. People flooded the comments section with heart emojis while showing their love for the cute interaction. Many expressed that they also wanted to play with Izhaan.

“This is soo cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a cutie pie!” commented another. “Aww he knows his veggies,” said a third.

What do you think of this cute video?