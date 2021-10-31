Sania Mirza posts birthday message for son, Anushka Sharma shares sweet reply

To celebrate her son's birthday, tennis star Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a very sweet message. Along with her post, she also shared a few images of the celebration of the special day with her family. The post has now received comments from many, including one from actor Anushka Sharma.

“Happy birthday to my whole world. This day 3 years ago I was reborn as your mother and I cannot remember my life before you … I love you so much. Thank you for choosing us as your parents my kindest baby,” she wrote. The images she shared show her posing with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Take a look at the sweet post that may leave you smiling:

The post has been shared a little over ten hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 3.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Anushka Sharma wrote “Happy birthday” along with a heart emoji. Actor Neha Dhupia also reacted in the same way. There were others too who wished the little one.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sania Mirza?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON